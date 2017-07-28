Dr. Aruna Pallapati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pallapati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aruna Pallapati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aruna Pallapati, MD
Dr. Aruna Pallapati, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences Vijayawada Gandhi Med College and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Pallapati works at
Dr. Pallapati's Office Locations
-
1
Aruna Pallapati, MD760 Washburn Ave Ste 20, Corona, CA 92882 Directions (951) 665-8815
-
2
Shoroye Adeyinka MD Office8990 Garfield St Ste 11, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pallapati has been my 3 boys doctor since 2014 shes the best pediatrician in corona and truly cares and is passionate about her patients care. shes also very flexible on my schedule since Im in the nursing field and work hectic hours. I always recommend her to all my patients Im so glad she was on call when I gave birth, my boys actually look forward to their doctor visits with her. Her and her staff Rock they are awesome!!!!!..... I recommend her for children of all ages . Sanchez family
About Dr. Aruna Pallapati, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi and Telugu
- 1750564779
Education & Certifications
- Charles Drew University Of Medicine & Science
- University Of Health Sciences Vijayawada Gandhi Med College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pallapati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pallapati accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pallapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pallapati works at
Dr. Pallapati speaks Arabic, Hindi and Telugu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pallapati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pallapati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pallapati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pallapati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.