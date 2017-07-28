See All Pediatricians in Corona, CA
Dr. Aruna Pallapati, MD

Pediatrics
3.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aruna Pallapati, MD

Dr. Aruna Pallapati, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences Vijayawada Gandhi Med College and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Pallapati works at Aruna Pallapati, MD in Corona, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pallapati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aruna Pallapati, MD
    760 Washburn Ave Ste 20, Corona, CA 92882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 665-8815
  2. 2
    Shoroye Adeyinka MD Office
    8990 Garfield St Ste 11, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Corona Regional Medical Center
  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Asthma
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Asthma

Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 28, 2017
    Dr. Pallapati has been my 3 boys doctor since 2014 shes the best pediatrician in corona and truly cares and is passionate about her patients care. shes also very flexible on my schedule since Im in the nursing field and work hectic hours. I always recommend her to all my patients Im so glad she was on call when I gave birth, my boys actually look forward to their doctor visits with her. Her and her staff Rock they are awesome!!!!!..... I recommend her for children of all ages . Sanchez family
    Diana R in Riverside, CA — Jul 28, 2017
    About Dr. Aruna Pallapati, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750564779
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Charles Drew University Of Medicine & Science
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Health Sciences Vijayawada Gandhi Med College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Aruna Pallapati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Pallapati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pallapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pallapati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

