Overview of Dr. Aruna Paspula, MD

Dr. Aruna Paspula, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laurel, MD. They completed their residency with howard university hospital



Dr. Paspula works at Doctors Community Practices at Laurel in Laurel, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.