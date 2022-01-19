Dr. Poduval has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aruna Poduval, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aruna Poduval, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Calicut Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Poduval works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sonoran Pediatric Endocrinology & Diabetes Institute, PLC2204 S Dobson Rd Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 757-6457
-
2
Sonoran Pediatric Endocrinology & Diabetes Institute17560 N 75th Ave Ste 420, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (480) 757-6457
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poduval?
By far, Dr. Poduval is the best pediatric endocrinologist we have seen; and, we have seen several. This was the first practice where you truly felt heard and cared for. There was a large reputable practice in town that was insensitive and treated us like we were just a number…my daughter’s name not remembered, and situation having to be re-read in charts in front of us. Dr. Poduval’s practice feels personal. My teenage daughter, challenged with Hoshimotos and Graves disease, felt safe, confident, and heard by the doctor. Dr. Poduvall honored that she had a voice and had a unique situation. We moved out of state and the office graciously helped us transition and transferred our records immediately. We are so sad that we cannot continue care but know Dr. Poduval did her best when my daughter was under her care.
About Dr. Aruna Poduval, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi and Spanish
- 1174773717
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Calicut Medical College
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poduval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poduval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poduval works at
Dr. Poduval speaks Arabic, Hindi and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Poduval. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poduval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poduval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poduval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.