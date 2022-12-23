See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Torrance, CA
Dr. Aruna Ramayya, MD

Internal Medicine
36 years of experience

Dr. Aruna Ramayya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Ramayya works at Office in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Ramayya's Office Locations

    3400 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 (866) 592-2199

  Torrance Memorial Medical Center

    Dec 23, 2022
    Our family is under her care even my children since in their teen for over 20 years. We were lucky to have her. Others has to be on waiting list occasionally.
    OC — Dec 23, 2022
    About Dr. Aruna Ramayya, MD

    Internal Medicine
    36 years of experience
    English, Hindi, Kannada, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
    1578545406
    Education & Certifications

    University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine|USC
    Mysore Medical College
    Dr. Aruna Ramayya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Ramayya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramayya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Ramayya speaks Hindi, Kannada, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramayya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.

