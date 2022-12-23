Dr. Aruna Ramayya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramayya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aruna Ramayya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aruna Ramayya, MD
Dr. Aruna Ramayya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Ramayya's Office Locations
Office3400 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our family is under her care even my children since in their teen for over 20 years. We were lucky to have her. Others has to be on waiting list occasionally.
About Dr. Aruna Ramayya, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu
- 1578545406
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine|USC
- Mysore Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramayya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramayya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramayya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ramayya speaks Hindi, Kannada, Spanish, Tamil and Telugu.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramayya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramayya.
