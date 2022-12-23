Overview of Dr. Aruna Ramayya, MD

Dr. Aruna Ramayya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Mysore Medical College and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ramayya works at Office in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.