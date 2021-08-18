Dr. Aruna Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aruna Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aruna Rao, MD
Dr. Aruna Rao, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Rao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
-
1
Aruna Rao65 Brunswick Woods Dr, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (848) 279-8007
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
Very Good, Doctor listens well with patience don't over talk as some do. Found her compassionate and caring
About Dr. Aruna Rao, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil
- 1508821489
Education & Certifications
- Muhlenberg Hosp
- UMDNJ Rutgers Med Sch Affil Hosp
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rao using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada and Tamil.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.