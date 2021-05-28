Dr. Aruna Rokkam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rokkam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aruna Rokkam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aruna Rokkam, MD
Dr. Aruna Rokkam, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Midwest Oncology Associates - a part of the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Centerpoint Medical Center3889 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 378-5291
Sarah Cannon at Lee's Summit Medical Center2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 165, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 378-5289
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Dr. Rokkam is the best. She is a tiger when it comes to battle this nasty disease. I'm glad she is on my corner.
About Dr. Aruna Rokkam, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1841333440
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Siddhartha Medical College Ntr University Of Health Sciences
