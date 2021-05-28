Overview of Dr. Aruna Rokkam, MD

Dr. Aruna Rokkam, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Rokkam works at Midwest Oncology Associates - a part of the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.