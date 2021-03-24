Overview of Dr. Aruna Seneviratne, MD

Dr. Aruna Seneviratne, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Seneviratne works at Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.