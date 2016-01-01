Dr. Arunachalam Thenappan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thenappan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arunachalam Thenappan, MD
Overview of Dr. Arunachalam Thenappan, MD
Dr. Arunachalam Thenappan, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Thenappan's Office Locations
Medical Education Building1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 724-9731
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
About Dr. Arunachalam Thenappan, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Critical Care Surgery, General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
