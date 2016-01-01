See All Pediatric Surgeons in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Arunachalam Thenappan, MD

Pediatric Surgery
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Arunachalam Thenappan, MD

Dr. Arunachalam Thenappan, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Thenappan works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thenappan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Education Building
    1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 724-9731

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Appendicitis
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

About Dr. Arunachalam Thenappan, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275856445
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Surgery, General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Arunachalam Thenappan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thenappan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Thenappan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thenappan works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Thenappan’s profile.

Dr. Thenappan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thenappan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thenappan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thenappan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

