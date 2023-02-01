Dr. Arunan Sivalingam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sivalingam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arunan Sivalingam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arunan Sivalingam, MD
Dr. Arunan Sivalingam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Sivalingam works at
Dr. Sivalingam's Office Locations
-
1
Dept of Ophthalmology-Retina840 Walnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sivalingam?
I have macular degeneration and I had a bad bleed on 11/3/2019. In January, 2020, I got to Dr. Sivalmingham. He did two emergency surgeries and saved my right eye. I have a bit of blurriness in the center of my eye, but my left eye is 20/25. I continue to get a shot in the left eye or shots in both eyes every six weeks since then. Dr. Sivy is fantastic, I turst him completely to keep the best vision I can at age 76.
About Dr. Arunan Sivalingam, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1700850179
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sivalingam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sivalingam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sivalingam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sivalingam works at
Dr. Sivalingam has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sivalingam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sivalingam speaks Tamil.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sivalingam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivalingam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivalingam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivalingam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.