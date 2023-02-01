Overview of Dr. Arunan Sivalingam, MD

Dr. Arunan Sivalingam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Sivalingam works at Dept of Ophthalmology-Retina in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.