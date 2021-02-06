Overview

Dr. Arunan Vamadevan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Vamadevan works at Gastro Health in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.