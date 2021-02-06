See All Gastroenterologists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Arunan Vamadevan, MD

Gastroenterology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arunan Vamadevan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.

Dr. Vamadevan works at Gastro Health in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - Alexandria - Beauregard
    1800 N Beauregard St Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 823-3750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 06, 2021
    Dr. Vamadevan treated me for reflux, colonoscopy, and a liver disorder within the course of a year. The office is clean and efficient, and the appointments start and end on time. Dr. Vamadevan is really personable and friendly, a brilliant diagnostician who completely answers any question asked, and exhibits professionalism and competence during all visits and procedures. HIGHLY RECOMMEND Dr. Vamadevan and will return in the future if needed.
    Great Gastroenterologist — Feb 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Arunan Vamadevan, MD
    About Dr. Arunan Vamadevan, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457546236
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore - LIJ Hofstra School of Medicine (Advanced Endoscopic Techniques Fellowship)|North Shore - LIJ Hofstra School of Medicine (Gastroenterology Fellowship)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • State University Of New York
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arunan Vamadevan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vamadevan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vamadevan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vamadevan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vamadevan works at Gastro Health in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Dr. Vamadevan’s profile.

    Dr. Vamadevan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vamadevan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vamadevan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vamadevan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vamadevan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vamadevan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

