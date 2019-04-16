Overview

Dr. Arunava Ray, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Barisal Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Childress Regional Medical Center, Coon Memorial Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Hansford County Hospital, Hereford Regional Medical Center, Moore County Hospital District, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, Pampa Regional Medical Center and Swisher Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ray works at Amarillo Heart Group in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.