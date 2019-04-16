Dr. Arunava Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arunava Ray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arunava Ray, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Barisal Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Childress Regional Medical Center, Coon Memorial Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Hansford County Hospital, Hereford Regional Medical Center, Moore County Hospital District, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, Pampa Regional Medical Center and Swisher Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Amarillo Heart Group1901 Port Ln, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-4596
Bsa Hospital LLC1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-4596
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Childress Regional Medical Center
- Coon Memorial Hospital
- Golden Plains Community Hospital
- Hansford County Hospital
- Hereford Regional Medical Center
- Moore County Hospital District
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Pampa Regional Medical Center
- Swisher Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Today was the 2nd time we spoke with Dr.Ray (after my mother's heart cath)... Both times I felt that He and His staff were very Helpful and Informative. Dr.Ray is an Extremely knowledgeable and professional man... I find his demeanor to be impeccable, which to some it seems opinionated... his job demands strict honesty(it's never fun to be the Bearer of Bad news). I thought Dr. Ray was Fantastic!
About Dr. Arunava Ray, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1568465094
Education & Certifications
- Barisal Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
