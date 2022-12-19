Dr. Arundathi Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arundathi Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arundathi Rao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. George's School of Medicine - Genada West Indies and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
First Physicians Group Bariatrics5880 Rand Blvd Ste 101, Sarasota, FL 34238 Directions (941) 917-4753
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Dr. Rao never had my dad as a patient but when he was admitted to sarasota memorial hospital on a Saturday (yesterday) with severe abdominal pain due to intestinal blockage she acted quickly!! She did not hesitate to get him on the operating table around midnight to give my dad the best chances of a good outcome. Immediately following surgery she communicated with me how well the surgery went. My dad was very lucky she was part of the team at SMH. If he had to wait til after the weekend or had it not been Dr. Rao stepping into action the outcome may have been quite different. God certainly sent my dad an angel. Thank you so much for all that you do!!
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174796825
- Florida Hospital-Celebration - Celebration FL
- Harvard University Extension School|Morehouse School of Medicine - Atlanta GA
- St. George's School of Medicine - Genada West Indies
- General Surgery
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rao speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
