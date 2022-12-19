See All General Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Arundathi Rao, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (42)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arundathi Rao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St. George's School of Medicine - Genada West Indies and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rao works at First Physicians Group Bariatrics in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Physicians Group Bariatrics
    5880 Rand Blvd Ste 101, Sarasota, FL 34238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 917-4753

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustable Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Bowel Resection Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Removal Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(30)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
Leave a review

Dec 19, 2022
Dr. Rao never had my dad as a patient but when he was admitted to sarasota memorial hospital on a Saturday (yesterday) with severe abdominal pain due to intestinal blockage she acted quickly!! She did not hesitate to get him on the operating table around midnight to give my dad the best chances of a good outcome. Immediately following surgery she communicated with me how well the surgery went. My dad was very lucky she was part of the team at SMH. If he had to wait til after the weekend or had it not been Dr. Rao stepping into action the outcome may have been quite different. God certainly sent my dad an angel. Thank you so much for all that you do!!
Colleen Egan — Dec 19, 2022
Photo: Dr. Arundathi Rao, MD
About Dr. Arundathi Rao, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1174796825
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Florida Hospital-Celebration - Celebration FL
Fellowship
Internship
  • Harvard University Extension School|Morehouse School of Medicine - Atlanta GA
Internship
Medical Education
  • St. George's School of Medicine - Genada West Indies
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Arundathi Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rao works at First Physicians Group Bariatrics in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rao’s profile.

Dr. Rao has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

