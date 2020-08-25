Overview of Dr. Arunima Sarkar, MD

Dr. Arunima Sarkar, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Sarkar works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Oradell, NJ, Paramus, NJ, Lodi, NJ, Teaneck, NJ, Emerson, NJ, Saddle Brook, NJ, Maywood, NJ and Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.