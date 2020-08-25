See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Arunima Sarkar, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arunima Sarkar, MD

Dr. Arunima Sarkar, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Sarkar works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Oradell, NJ, Paramus, NJ, Lodi, NJ, Teaneck, NJ, Emerson, NJ, Saddle Brook, NJ, Maywood, NJ and Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sarkar's Office Locations

    Center for Memory Loss and Brain Health
    360 Essex St Ste 303, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 470-5071
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    301 Union St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 467-8139
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    600 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 470-4904
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    90 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 470-5012
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    260 S MAIN ST, Lodi, NJ 07644 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 384-1530
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    544 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 948-4716
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    100 Kinderkamack Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 470-5058
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    100 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 470-5213
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    300 Market St, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 903-0174
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    100 W Magnolia Ave, Maywood, NJ 07607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 470-5234
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    12-15 Saddle River Rd # 4317, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 470-5013

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Aug 25, 2020
    Excellent doctor who took her time assessing and speaking to my 88yo mother. Very thorough, patient and kind.
    — Aug 25, 2020
    About Dr. Arunima Sarkar, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1801909866
    • UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
    Dr. Arunima Sarkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarkar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarkar works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Oradell, NJ, Paramus, NJ, Lodi, NJ, Teaneck, NJ, Emerson, NJ, Saddle Brook, NJ, Maywood, NJ and Fair Lawn, NJ. View the full addresses on Dr. Sarkar’s profile.

    Dr. Sarkar has seen patients for Osteopenia, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

