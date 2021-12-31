Overview

Dr. Arunkumar Baskara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stanley Medical College-MGR University and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Baskara works at UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO MEDICAL CENTER in Toledo, OH with other offices in Wauseon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.