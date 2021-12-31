Dr. Arunkumar Baskara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baskara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arunkumar Baskara, MD
Overview
Dr. Arunkumar Baskara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Stanley Medical College-MGR University and is affiliated with Fulton County Health Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
University of Toledo Medical Center3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-4946
-
2
Fulcare Behavior Health725 S Shoop Ave, Wauseon, OH 43567 Directions (419) 383-6011Friday9:00am - 3:30pm
-
3
Endocrine & Diabetes Care Center2100 W Central Ave Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (567) 420-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fulton County Health Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baskara does a wonderful job with his patients! He is very thorough, professional, very personable and knowledgeable! He did an excellent job on my surgery. He was very attentive, he listen to and addressed my concerns. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Arunkumar Baskara, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1922259217
Education & Certifications
- St John Hosp & Med Ctr
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hosp-Hahnemann U Hosp
- THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Stanley Medical College-MGR University
- General Surgery
Dr. Baskara works at
