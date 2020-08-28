Dr. Arunmozhi Dominic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dominic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arunmozhi Dominic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arunmozhi Dominic, MD
Dr. Arunmozhi Dominic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Dominic works at
Dr. Dominic's Office Locations
Wilmot Family Health Center899 N Wilmot Rd Ste B, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 290-1100
Clinica Del Alma3690 S Park Ave Ste 805, Tucson, AZ 85713 Directions (520) 616-6760
- 3 2325 N Wyatt Dr Ste Icfhc, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 616-1510
- 4 2355 N Wyatt Dr Ste Tmc, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 616-4948
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dominic?
Amazing Dr. Speaks directly to you with compassion. Very difficult to find a Dr that actually cares and listens.. Top notch.
About Dr. Arunmozhi Dominic, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1821633926
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dominic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dominic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominic.
