Overview of Dr. Arunpriya Vadivelu, MD

Dr. Arunpriya Vadivelu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Coimbatore Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.



Dr. Vadivelu works at Summit Primary Care and Internal Medicine in Lewisville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.