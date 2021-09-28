Overview of Dr. Aruoriwo Oboh-Weilke, MD

Dr. Aruoriwo Oboh-Weilke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Oboh-Weilke works at Consultanting Ophthalmologist LLC in Waldorf, MD with other offices in Washington, DC and Farmington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.