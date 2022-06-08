Dr. Arup Achari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Achari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arup Achari, MD
Overview
Dr. Arup Achari, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Medical Clinic of Houston1701 Sunset Blvd, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 526-5511Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Achari explained test results clearly and asked about any concerns I may have with my care. Adjusted my medications and discussed some things I could do to help myself. Overall, a good experience and very helpful.
About Dr. Arup Achari, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1538146022
Education & Certifications
- Tex Heart Institute Baylor
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Rice U
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Achari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Achari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Achari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Achari has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Achari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Achari speaks Bengali.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Achari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Achari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Achari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Achari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.