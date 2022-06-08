Overview

Dr. Arup Achari, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Achari works at Medical Clinic of Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.