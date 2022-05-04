See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Arus Zograbyan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arus Zograbyan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Zograbyan works at Shobhana Gandhi MD Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shobhana Gandhi MD
    1300 N Vermont Ave Ste 307, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 953-8821

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Pap Smear Abnormalities

Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Breech Position
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
High Risk Pregnancy
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Preeclampsia
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Carcinoma in Situ
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervical Spine Disorders
Cervicitis
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Female Infertility
Female Pelvic Disorders
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Infertility
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Mastodynia
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cysts
Placenta Previa
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Trichomoniasis
Uterine Cancer
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 04, 2022
    Dr. Arus Zograbyan was my OB-GYN from the 1st trimester till delivery. She is a real professional!!! ALWAYS tactful, friendly, patient, extremely caring, never in a hurry, answer all your questions, calm and listen. She is just awesome! Dr. Zograbyan loves her job and really cares about her patients and you immediately feel it! She made my C-Section very carefully without any complications. Minimal and very neat seam. And the most important thing is my healthy baby girl and me. With a great pleasure I will defenitely return to Dr. Zograbyan for a regular appointment.
    Ekaterina Yavtushenko — May 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Arus Zograbyan, MD
    About Dr. Arus Zograbyan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548363641
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Women's and Children's Hospital, Los Angeles County-University Of Southern California Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arus Zograbyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zograbyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zograbyan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zograbyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zograbyan works at Shobhana Gandhi MD Inc in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zograbyan’s profile.

    Dr. Zograbyan has seen patients for Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zograbyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zograbyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zograbyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zograbyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zograbyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

