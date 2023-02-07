See All Podiatric Surgeons in La Grange, TX
Dr. Arush Angirasa, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.7 (29)
Map Pin Small La Grange, TX
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arush Angirasa, DPM

Dr. Arush Angirasa, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in La Grange, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Smithville, Saint Marks Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.

Dr. Angirasa works at St. Mark's Medical Center in La Grange, TX with other offices in Bastrop, TX and Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Angirasa's Office Locations

    St. Mark's Medical Center
    1 Saint Marks Pl, La Grange, TX 78945 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 242-2387
    Dr. Angirasa/Dr. Sullivan Bastrop Clinic
    815 Highway 71 W # 204, Bastrop, TX 78602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-1969
    Main Office
    2500 W William Cannon Dr Ste 401, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-1969

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Smithville
  • Saint Marks Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 07, 2023
    He takes fast actions to fix the problem. I was seeing another Dr. for over a year even had surgery with no cure. Saw Dr. Angirasa he cured the problem and most likely saved me losing my foot.
    — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. Arush Angirasa, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740271196
    Education & Certifications
Residency

    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    • Hines VA Hosp
    • Chicago Medical School
    • The University of Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arush Angirasa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angirasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Angirasa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Angirasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Angirasa has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angirasa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Angirasa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angirasa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angirasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angirasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

