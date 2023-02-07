Overview of Dr. Arush Angirasa, DPM

Dr. Arush Angirasa, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in La Grange, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Smithville, Saint Marks Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.



Dr. Angirasa works at St. Mark's Medical Center in La Grange, TX with other offices in Bastrop, TX and Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.