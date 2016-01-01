Dr. Arvin Ejaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ejaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvin Ejaz, MD
Dr. Arvin Ejaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Ejaz works at
University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8521MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospice of Northern Kentucky7388 Turfway Rd, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 525-0005
St Elizabeth Medical Center Inc1 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-0950Monday9:00am - 3:30pmTuesday9:00am - 3:30pmWednesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursday9:00am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pm
University of Cincinnati Physicians Comp7675 Wellness Way Ste 211, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8521
- Adams County Regional Medical Center
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- English
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Ejaz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ejaz has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ejaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
