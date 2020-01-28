Dr. Arvin Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvin Rao, MD
Dr. Arvin Rao, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital, OrthoColorado Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
-
1
South Denver ENT & Allergy15 W Dry Creek Cir, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 963-0394
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I had a deviated septum and breathing issues. Dr Rao was wonderful, he performed surgery and I was surprised how much better i can breathe. He is a wonderful doctor and would recommend him to everyone I know.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1780635904
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospitals
- University Of Colorado
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
