Overview of Dr. Arvin Vocal, MD

Dr. Arvin Vocal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Vocal works at M. Health Fairview Clinic Brooklyn Park in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN and Blaine, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.