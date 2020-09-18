Overview of Dr. Arvind Ahuja, MD

Dr. Arvind Ahuja, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Endovascular Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio at Toledo and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center Burlington and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.



Dr. Ahuja works at Neurosurgery and Endovascular Associates in Kenosha, WI with other offices in Franklin, WI and Pleasant Prairie, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.