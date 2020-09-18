See All Neurosurgeons in Kenosha, WI
Dr. Arvind Ahuja, MD

Endovascular Neurosurgery
3.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arvind Ahuja, MD

Dr. Arvind Ahuja, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Endovascular Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio at Toledo and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center Burlington and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.

Dr. Ahuja works at Neurosurgery and Endovascular Associates in Kenosha, WI with other offices in Franklin, WI and Pleasant Prairie, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahuja's Office Locations

  1
    Kenosha Medical Center
    6308 8th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53143 (262) 656-3465
    Thursday
    9:00am - 11:30am
  2
    Neurosurgery & Endovascular Associates
    10500 W Loomis Rd Ste 130, Franklin, WI 53132 (414) 488-1111
  3
    St. Catherine's Medical Center
    9555 76th St # 2630, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 (262) 656-3465
    Friday
    9:00am - 11:30am
  4
    9697 Saint Catherines Dr, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 (262) 656-3465

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Medical Center Burlington
  • Froedtert Kenosha Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Hydrocephalus
Brain Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Broken Neck
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Stroke
Aneurysm Stenting
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Anterior Spinal Artery Syndrome
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Back Pain
Bilateral Stroke
Bone Disorders
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Brain Hemorrhage
Brain Tumor
Brainstem Strokes
Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Artery Occlusion
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cavernous Malformation of Spine
Cerebral Hemorrhage With Amyloidosis, Hereditary, Dutch Type
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spine Disorders
Cervical Spondylolisthesis
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chiari Malformation, Adult
Chordoma
Cranial Trauma
Craniospinal Trauma
Extradural Hemorrhage
Fracture
Hydrocephalus, Adult
Interlaminar Spacer
Intracranial Hemorrhage
Intraventricular Hemorrhage
Leg Pain
Lower Back Injuries
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Neck Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
Neurostimulation
Pinched Nerve in Back
Pituitary Tumor
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Instability
Spinal Shock
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Split Spinal Cord Malformation
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist
Vascular Disease
Vertebral Column Tumors
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Sep 18, 2020
    Dr. Ahuja and his staff were extremely accommodating and very friendly. He and his nurse take extra time to explain things and make sure I was comfortable with my decisions. When I had my procedure done, the doctor wasn’t overly talkative with me but, from my understanding the office was a bit chaotic that day. Dr Ahuja was still professional and so good at what he does that the procedure was over before I even knew it began!
    Valerie S. — Sep 18, 2020
    About Dr. Arvind Ahuja, MD

    Specialties
    Endovascular Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    1801857297
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Wisconsin, Madison
    Internship
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Ohio at Toledo
    Undergraduate School
    • College of Wooster
