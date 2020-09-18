Dr. Arvind Ahuja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahuja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvind Ahuja, MD
Overview of Dr. Arvind Ahuja, MD
Dr. Arvind Ahuja, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Endovascular Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio at Toledo and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center Burlington and Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.

Dr. Ahuja's Office Locations
Kenosha Medical Center6308 8th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53143 Directions (262) 656-3465Thursday9:00am - 11:30am
Neurosurgery & Endovascular Associates10500 W Loomis Rd Ste 130, Franklin, WI 53132 Directions (414) 488-1111
St. Catherine's Medical Center9555 76th St # 2630, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Directions (262) 656-3465Friday9:00am - 11:30am
- 4 9697 Saint Catherines Dr, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Directions (262) 656-3465
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center Burlington
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahuja and his staff were extremely accommodating and very friendly. He and his nurse take extra time to explain things and make sure I was comfortable with my decisions. When I had my procedure done, the doctor wasn’t overly talkative with me but, from my understanding the office was a bit chaotic that day. Dr Ahuja was still professional and so good at what he does that the procedure was over before I even knew it began!
About Dr. Arvind Ahuja, MD
- Endovascular Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1801857297
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin, Madison
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Medical College of Ohio at Toledo
- College of Wooster
Dr. Ahuja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahuja accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahuja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ahuja has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahuja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahuja speaks Hindi.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahuja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahuja.
