Dr. Arvind Bhimaraj, MD
Dr. Arvind Bhimaraj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College-Hyderabad and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology6550 Fannin St Ste 1901, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1100
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology6445 Main St Fl 26, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-5451
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Excellent communication concerning medications and patients concerns.
About Dr. Arvind Bhimaraj, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- Male
- Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplant Fellowship - John H Stroger Jr Hospital Cook County - Chicago
- Drexel University - Philadelphia
- Gandhi Medical College-Hyderabad
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Dr. Bhimaraj has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Tachycardia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhimaraj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
