Dr. Arvind Chaudhry, MD
Overview of Dr. Arvind Chaudhry, MD
Dr. Arvind Chaudhry, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Christian Medical College and Brown Memorial Hospital - Ludhiana, India|Christian Medical College and Brown Memorial Hospital, Ludhiana,India and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Chaudhry works at
Dr. Chaudhry's Office Locations
Summit Cancer Centers, North6001 N Mayfair St, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 462-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Medical Oncology Associates Ps1641 E Polston Ave Ste 102, Post Falls, ID 83854 Directions (208) 618-5212
Summit Cancer Centers Sandpoint414 Church St Ste 206, Sandpoint, ID 83864 Directions (208) 263-1421
Summit Cancer Centers Spokane Valley13424 E Mission Ave Ste A, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (855) 786-6482
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr Chaudhry for helping us through a most difficult and emotional period in our lives. We appreciate you and your supportive staff. We highly recommend you as the best Oncologist—so grateful!
About Dr. Arvind Chaudhry, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1750336236
Education & Certifications
- National Cancer Institute|Oncology/Hematology, National Cancer Institute - Bethesda, MD
- Internal Medicine, State University of New York - Syracuse, NY
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Christian Medical College and Brown Memorial Hospital - Ludhiana, India|Christian Medical College and Brown Memorial Hospital, Ludhiana,India
- Internal Medicine
