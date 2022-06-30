See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Arvind Das, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Arvind Das, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Arvind Das, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Patna Medical College, Patna University and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Das works at University Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, LLC in Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, LLC
    81 Veronica Ave Ste 201, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 246-1441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Das?

    Jun 30, 2022
    Dr. listened to my problem and made arrangements for me. He's great.
    warm, caring doctor — Jun 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arvind Das, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Arvind Das, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Das to family and friends

    Dr. Das' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Das

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Arvind Das, MD.

    About Dr. Arvind Das, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770527756
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rwj Med School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Worcester City Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Patna Medical College, Patna University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arvind Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Das works at University Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, LLC in Somerset, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Das’s profile.

    Dr. Das speaks Hindi and Spanish.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Das, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Das appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Arvind Das, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.