Dr. Arvind Das, MD
Overview
Dr. Arvind Das, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Patna Medical College, Patna University and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
University Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, LLC81 Veronica Ave Ste 201, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 246-1441
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. listened to my problem and made arrangements for me. He's great.
About Dr. Arvind Das, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1770527756
Education & Certifications
- Rwj Med School
- Worcester City Hospital
- Patna Medical College, Patna University
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Das accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Das speaks Hindi and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.
