Dr. Arvind Gomadam, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arvind Gomadam, MD

Dr. Arvind Gomadam, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Dr. Gomadam works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gomadam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park
    190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 120, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7886

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Essential Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Essential Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Essential Tremor
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Migraine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Tension Headache
Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
Aneurysm
Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chordoma
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Cluster Headache
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
EMG (Electromyography)
Herniated Disc
Huntington's Disease
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Leukodystrophy
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Temporal Arteritis
Tic Disorders
Torticollis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 01, 2021
    I saw Dr. Gomadam when I was having problems with an adverse reaction to the Covid-19 injection. This doctor is a wonderful man. He could not help me neurologically for my problems and he spent time talking to me and helping me. He advised me of alternative methods to help me cope with what I was going through. He talked to me and told me not to let this thing own me and to try to fight it as hard as I could. He also told me that he was there for me at any time I needed him, when all others just turned their backs, because they did not know how to treat it. He is a wonderful person, he has the best bedside manner of any doctor I have ever known and I am 74 years old. I would highly recommend him to anyone!
    Betsy Coleman — Sep 01, 2021
    About Dr. Arvind Gomadam, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1811417835
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • UVA Haymarket Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arvind Gomadam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomadam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gomadam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gomadam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gomadam works at Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Gomadam’s profile.

    Dr. Gomadam has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomadam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Gomadam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomadam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomadam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomadam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

