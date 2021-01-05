See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Canton, OH
Dr. Arvind Krishna, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arvind Krishna, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Canton, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Pomerene Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Union Hospital.

Dr. Krishna works at Diabetes & Endocrinology Associates in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Diabetes & Endocrinology Associates of
    4565 Dressler Rd NW Ste 111, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 705-6040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
  • Aultman Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Pomerene Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Addison's Disease Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prolactinoma Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 05, 2021
    Staff is wonderful....from the happy front desk to the Nurse Practitioner who was incredible!!! Dr. Krishna was open and listened. Throughly impressed!
    Leigh Ann Chilton — Jan 05, 2021
    About Dr. Arvind Krishna, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Hindi
    • 1275579542
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University Affiliated Hospitals
    • Lincoln Hosp/NY Med Coll
    • UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arvind Krishna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krishna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishna works at Diabetes & Endocrinology Associates in Canton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Krishna’s profile.

    Dr. Krishna has seen patients for Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

