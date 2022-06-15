Overview

Dr. Arvind Kulkarni, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Kulkarni works at Southern Gastroenterology Assoc in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Dacula, GA, Duluth, GA and Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.