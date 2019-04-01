See All Nephrologists in Grand Blanc, MI
Dr. Arvind Kunadi, MD

Nephrology
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Arvind Kunadi, MD

Dr. Arvind Kunadi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They graduated from GULBARGA UNIVERSITY / MAHADEVAPPA RAMPURE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.

Dr. Kunadi works at Genesys Integrated Group Prac in Grand Blanc, MI with other offices in Fenton, MI, Flint, MI and Mount Morris, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kunadi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reddy & Kunadi MD Plc.
    414 Perry Rd, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 694-8423
  2. 2
    Fenton Dialysis
    17420 Silver Pkwy, Fenton, MI 48430 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 750-9200
  3. 3
    4007 Corunna Rd, Flint, MI 48532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 877-6582
  4. 4
    Rrc Mount Morris
    7220 N Saginaw Rd, Mount Morris, MI 48458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 684-6837

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Genesys Hospital
  • Mclaren Flint

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypokalemia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 01, 2019
    Dr. Kunadi is a premier Nephrologist Physician. He is an expert in his field who takes the time to learn the condition of his patient while advising you of his procedures. He is well connected in the medical community both locally and state wide. He was most instrumental in procuring successful treatment for my potentially leathel condition. A visit to Dr. Kunadi is a step to wellness.
    — Apr 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Arvind Kunadi, MD
    About Dr. Arvind Kunadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467614537
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GULBARGA UNIVERSITY / MAHADEVAPPA RAMPURE MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arvind Kunadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kunadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kunadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kunadi has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypokalemia , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

