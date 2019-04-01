Overview of Dr. Arvind Kunadi, MD

Dr. Arvind Kunadi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They graduated from GULBARGA UNIVERSITY / MAHADEVAPPA RAMPURE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Kunadi works at Genesys Integrated Group Prac in Grand Blanc, MI with other offices in Fenton, MI, Flint, MI and Mount Morris, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hypokalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.