Dr. Lapsiwala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arvind Lapsiwala, MD
Overview of Dr. Arvind Lapsiwala, MD
Dr. Arvind Lapsiwala, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lapsiwala's Office Locations
Lapsiwala Arvind MD554 E San Bernardino Rd Ste 101, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 331-9494
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arvind Lapsiwala, MD
- General Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154428324
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lapsiwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapsiwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lapsiwala speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapsiwala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapsiwala.
