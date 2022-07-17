See All General Surgeons in Rockford, IL
Dr. Arvind Mahatme, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Rockford, IL
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arvind Mahatme, MD

Dr. Arvind Mahatme, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.

Dr. Mahatme works at Rockford Health Physicians in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lobular Carconima and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mahatme's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Positive Reflections
    7180 Spring Brook Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 971-2299
  2. 2
    Javon Bea Hospital-rockton
    2400 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 971-6188
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Rockford Health Physicians On Perryville
    3401 N Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 971-2000
  4. 4
    Pediatric Gastroenterology Mercyhealth
    8201 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 971-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lobular Carconima
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lobular Carconima
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Arvind Mahatme, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104040922
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
