Dr. Arvind Mahatme, MD
Dr. Arvind Mahatme, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.
Positive Reflections7180 Spring Brook Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-2299
Javon Bea Hospital-rockton2400 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-6188Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Rockford Health Physicians On Perryville3401 N Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-2000
Pediatric Gastroenterology Mercyhealth8201 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-2000
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
If you really talk to him he will answer all your questions. He is very busy because he wants to help as many people as he can and he focuses more on solving the problem.
- University of South Florida
Dr. Mahatme has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahatme accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahatme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahatme has seen patients for Lobular Carconima and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahatme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahatme. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahatme.
