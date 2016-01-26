Dr. Modawal accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arvind Modawal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arvind Modawal, MD
Dr. Arvind Modawal, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Modawal's Office Locations
Hospice of Southwest Ohio Inc.7625 Camargo Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45243 Directions (513) 770-0820
Majestic Care of Fairfield LLC5200 Camelot Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 847-1254
East Galbraith Health Care Center3889 E Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 847-1254
Alois Alzheimer Center70 Damon Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45218 Directions (513) 847-1254
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He agreed to treat me for a common disease process when no one else would for the past 15 years. The doctors I saw said I didn't have it or it was not treatable. Lots of pain for lots of years because of discrimination in the medical field. It was not a matter of money. It was matter of right and wrong. My faith in humanity has been restored by one good human being in medicine. That is a lot to be said for a person who is helping people as a doctor of medicine for which doctors are paid.
About Dr. Arvind Modawal, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Family Practice
Dr. Modawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modawal has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modawal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Modawal speaks Hindi.
