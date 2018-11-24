Dr. Arvind Nana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvind Nana, MD
Overview of Dr. Arvind Nana, MD
Dr. Arvind Nana, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, JPS Family Health Center and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Nana works at
Dr. Nana's Office Locations
UNT Bone and Joint800 5th Ave Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 735-2900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Jps Health Network1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-3431
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- JPS Family Health Center
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nana is smart, thorough and an established communicator. I feel like a partner in my care and he is top of the class!
About Dr. Arvind Nana, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nana has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Pelvic Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nana.
