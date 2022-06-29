Dr. Arvind Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvind Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arvind Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Gastroenterology Associates506 Graham Dr Ste 100, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-3674
-
2
Texas Gastroenterology Associates - Willowbrook18220 State Highway 249 Ste 340, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 238-5297
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. reddy was very professional but I went in to have a procedure I asked the person if she was experienced with this procedure she said she was a nurse practitioner, then I ask her what does this procedure entail, she responded by saying what did Dr. Reddy tell me, I said it doesnt matter what Dr. Reddy told me, you are doing the procedure so I need to know from you exactly what this procedure entail, the way she got offended by me questioning her, it was like you just suspose to come in get on the table and let them do anything to you without question, this was in a office setting, I waited couple days thinking someone would call about my results but, so I called back for my results no one knows anything I asked for the nurse and was told they do not have a nurse, but yet the women who did the procedure said she was a nurse practitioner
About Dr. Arvind Reddy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1366557886
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center Wayne State University
- Sinai Grace Hospital Wayne State University
- Kasturba Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.