Dr. Arvind Yertha, MD
Overview
Dr. Arvind Yertha, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Hammond, LA. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.
Locations
North Oaks Pulmonology15813 Paul Vega Md Dr Ste 401A, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 230-1580
Hospital Affiliations
- North Oaks Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- PHCS
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
Ratings & Reviews
When Dr Yertha walked in the room he had already reviewed my history and was up to date on all my recent health issues.. he evaluated my condition with compassion and expertise.. really listening to all I had to say… and came up with a treatment plan that was tailored to my needs! I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Arvind Yertha, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Kurnool Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yertha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yertha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.