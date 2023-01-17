See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Hammond, LA
Dr. Arvind Yertha, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.9 (34)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Arvind Yertha, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Hammond, LA. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with North Oaks Medical Center.

Dr. Yertha works at NORTH OAKS PULMONOLOGY in Hammond, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    North Oaks Pulmonology
    North Oaks Pulmonology
    15813 Paul Vega Md Dr Ste 401A, Hammond, LA 70403
    (985) 230-1580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  North Oaks Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea

Emphysema Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 17, 2023
    When Dr Yertha walked in the room he had already reviewed my history and was up to date on all my recent health issues.. he evaluated my condition with compassion and expertise.. really listening to all I had to say… and came up with a treatment plan that was tailored to my needs! I would definitely recommend him.
    Bruce M — Jan 17, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Arvind Yertha, MD
    About Dr. Arvind Yertha, MD

    Specialties
    Critical Care Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1720178197
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Health Sciences / Kurnool Medical College
    Board Certifications
    Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arvind Yertha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Yertha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yertha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Yertha works at NORTH OAKS PULMONOLOGY in Hammond, LA.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Yertha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yertha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yertha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

