Dr. Arvinda Padmanabhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padmanabhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvinda Padmanabhan, MD
Overview of Dr. Arvinda Padmanabhan, MD
Dr. Arvinda Padmanabhan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond and Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Padmanabhan works at
Dr. Padmanabhan's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Lexington1700 Nicholasville Road Suite 1100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Lexington107 Diagnostic Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions
-
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Lexington793 Eastern Bypass Suite 106, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Richmond
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Padmanabhan?
Dr. Ari has treated me for low iron doing iron infusions when needed. I trust him whole heartedly. Explains well, asks questions, and gave me the opportunity to ask him questions. Never hurried.
About Dr. Arvinda Padmanabhan, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1629280656
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padmanabhan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Padmanabhan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Padmanabhan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Padmanabhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padmanabhan works at
Dr. Padmanabhan has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Hodgkin's Disease and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padmanabhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Padmanabhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padmanabhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padmanabhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padmanabhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.