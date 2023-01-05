Overview of Dr. Arvinda Padmanabhan, MD

Dr. Arvinda Padmanabhan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond and Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Padmanabhan works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Lexington in Lexington, KY with other offices in Frankfort, KY and Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Hodgkin's Disease and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.