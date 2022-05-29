Overview of Dr. Arvinder Bir, MD

Dr. Arvinder Bir, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Meerut University / L.L.R.M. Medical College and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Bir works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.