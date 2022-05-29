Dr. Arvinder Bir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvinder Bir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arvinder Bir, MD
Dr. Arvinder Bir, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Meerut University / L.L.R.M. Medical College and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Bir works at
Dr. Bir's Office Locations
-
1
Himg Dme5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 528-4600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
-
2
St Marys Medical Center Inc2900 1st Ave, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 526-1349
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bir?
Dr. Bir was very supportive, wonderful bedside manner with us! He was in no hurry with us, explaining the plan if care, etc. He is awesome!
About Dr. Arvinder Bir, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1417164898
Education & Certifications
- Meerut University / L.L.R.M. Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bir works at
Dr. Bir has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.