Dr. Arvinder Dhillon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arvinder Dhillon, MD
Overview of Dr. Arvinder Dhillon, MD
Dr. Arvinder Dhillon, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Tufts University Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Insight Surgical Hospital and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.
Dr. Dhillon works at
Dr. Dhillon's Office Locations
-
1
Arvinder Dhillon M.D.29877 Telegraph Rd Ste 401, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 651-8344
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Insight Surgical Hospital
- Surgeons Choice Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhillon?
Dr. Dhillon comes highly recommended by a family member. I went to go see him after I was involved in a severe auto accident. He was compassionate and I am now recovering with his help and guidance .
About Dr. Arvinder Dhillon, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1932317260
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Med Ctr
- St Vincent Hosp Worcester Med Ctr
- Tufts University Med Sch
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhillon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhillon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhillon works at
Dr. Dhillon has seen patients for Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury), Fibromyalgia and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhillon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dhillon speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhillon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhillon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.