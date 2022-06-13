See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Apple Valley, CA
Dr. Arvinder Gill, MD

Pain Medicine
2.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Arvinder Gill, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Gill works at UNIVERSAL PAIN MANAGEMENT in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA and Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Universal Pain Management
    16179 Siskiyou Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 241-0350
  2. 2
    Integrated Rehabilitation Medical Corp
    819 AUTO CENTER DR, Palmdale, CA 93551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 267-6876
  3. 3
    Universal Pain Management Medical Corp
    28212 Kelly Johnson Pkwy Ste 155, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 367-9788

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 13, 2022
    Been going to UPM since 2017 Doctor Gill is a wonderful doctor who takes time to listen and genuinely cares. He is the Best!
    Leland Bradshaw — Jun 13, 2022
    About Dr. Arvinder Gill, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528351582
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arvinder Gill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gill has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

