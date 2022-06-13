Overview

Dr. Arvinder Gill, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Apple Valley, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Gill works at UNIVERSAL PAIN MANAGEMENT in Apple Valley, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA and Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.