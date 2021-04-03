Dr. Arwa Laheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arwa Laheri, MD
Dr. Arwa Laheri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PUNE UNIVERSITY / PADMASHREE DR. D.Y. PATIL PRATISHTHAN'S MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.
PCP for Life - Greenspoint12130 Greenspoint Dr, Houston, TX 77060 Directions (281) 370-7272
Lakewood Family Practice12015 Louetta Rd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 370-7272
Sanitas Medical Center of Texas PA2610 N Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77449 Directions (844) 665-4827
- Oakbend Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Update: all documentation was approved from Dr. Laheri. It is the responsibility of the patients to call Bluecross and coordinate an in network referral. I was approved and saw a specialist within a week. This is for HMO plans.
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Albanian
- 1982879359
- PUNE UNIVERSITY / PADMASHREE DR. D.Y. PATIL PRATISHTHAN'S MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Laheri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laheri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laheri speaks Albanian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Laheri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laheri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laheri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laheri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.