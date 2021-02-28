See All Plastic Surgeons in Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Dr. Ary Krau, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ary Krau, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (80)
Map Pin Small Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ary Krau, MD

Dr. Ary Krau, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, South Miami Hospital and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Krau works at Ary Krau, MD in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Krau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ary Krau MD
    1143 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 861-6881

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Augmentation
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Augmentation
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 80 ratings
Patient Ratings (80)
5 Star
(62)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(13)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Krau?

Feb 28, 2021
Travelled from PA to FL for a breast lift with silicone implants. I was provided with 25 pages of specific information pertinent to pre op and post op care. My pre-op appt was on Monday. He was very informative, and took his time reviewing benefits and risks of my procedure. The next day I underwent my procedure and was we'll cared for approximately 1hr post op in their designated recovery area. It's been almost 24hrs from my procedure, I feel pressure. No true pain.
Jennifer S — Feb 28, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ary Krau, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ary Krau, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krau to family and friends

Dr. Krau's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Krau

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ary Krau, MD.

About Dr. Ary Krau, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1124100391
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Miami Heart Institute
Fellowship
Residency
  • University Hospital-Suny Health
Residency
Internship
  • St Lukes Roosevlt S
Internship
Medical Education
  • New York University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ary Krau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Krau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Krau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Krau works at Ary Krau, MD in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. View the full address on Dr. Krau’s profile.

80 patients have reviewed Dr. Krau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krau.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Ary Krau, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.