Overview of Dr. Arya Khatiwoda, DO

Dr. Arya Khatiwoda, DO is an Urology Specialist in East Lansing, MI.



Dr. Khatiwoda works at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE INTERNAL MEDICINE CLINIC in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.