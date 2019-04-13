See All Rheumatologists in Meriden, CT
Super Profile

Dr. Aryeh Abeles, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aryeh Abeles, MD

Dr. Aryeh Abeles, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Middlesex Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.

Dr. Abeles works at Micha Abeles MD in Meriden, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abeles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Arthritis and Rheumatologic Disease
    816 Broad St Ste 14, Meriden, CT 06450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 235-6402
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
    263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Middlesex Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 13, 2019
    I have been going to Dr. Aryeh Abeles for years and I couldn’t ask for a better Doctor. He is very professional, caring and he really listens to the patient. The office staff is friendly, knowledgeable and extremely competent which also deletes any wait time for your visit. I wish I could give this office and Dr Abeles more than five stars as I believe they all deserve it.
    — Apr 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aryeh Abeles, MD
    About Dr. Aryeh Abeles, MD

    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285737155
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Med Center Tisch Hospital|New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai Med Center
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aryeh Abeles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abeles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abeles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abeles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abeles has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abeles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Abeles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abeles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abeles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abeles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.