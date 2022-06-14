See All Ophthalmologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Aryeh Pollack, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (21)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aryeh Pollack, MD

Dr. Aryeh Pollack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.

Dr. Pollack works at Aryeh L Pollack MD in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy and Retinal Ischemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Pollack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aryeh L Pollack MD
    4701 15th Ave Ste 1C, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 436-8802
  2. 2
    New York Retina and Macula Institute
    345 E 37th St Rm 212, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 436-9554

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bellevue Hospital Center
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Retinal Ischemia
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Retinal Ischemia

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Acute Retinal Necrosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exudative Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Focal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Retinal, 2 Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Retinal, 3 Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
North Carolina Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panretinal Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration - Nanophthalmos - Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Disinsertion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Dysplasia, X - Linked Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia and Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Thermal Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 14, 2022
    Explain the situation of my condition making me comfortable and not scared.
    Loreen Dixon M — Jun 14, 2022
    About Dr. Aryeh Pollack, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aryeh Pollack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pollack has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy and Retinal Ischemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

