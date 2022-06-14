Overview of Dr. Aryeh Pollack, MD

Dr. Aryeh Pollack, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center.



Dr. Pollack works at Aryeh L Pollack MD in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy and Retinal Ischemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.