Dr. Arzu Hatipoglu, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arzu Hatipoglu, MD

Dr. Arzu Hatipoglu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chalmette, LA. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University Medical Center Department of Nephrology Fellowship Training - New Orleans, LA

Dr. Hatipoglu works at Chalmette Dialysis Center in Chalmette, LA with other offices in Morgan City, LA, Metairie, LA and La Place, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hatipoglu's Office Locations

    Chalmette Dialysis Center
    4020 Paris Rd, Chalmette, LA 70043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 277-8423
    Morgan City Dialysis Center
    1224 David Dr, Morgan City, LA 70380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 385-4213
    Nephrology Associates
    4424 Conlin St Ste 2B, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 888-8717
    Laplace Dialysis Center
    2700 W Airline Hwy, La Place, LA 70068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 888-8717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
  • Ochsner Saint Mary
  • Saint Bernard Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Arzu Hatipoglu, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1396748828
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    • Tulane University Medical Center Department of Nephrology Fellowship Training - New Orleans, LA
    • LSUMC Internal Medicine Residency Program - New Orleans, LA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arzu Hatipoglu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatipoglu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hatipoglu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hatipoglu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hatipoglu has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatipoglu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatipoglu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatipoglu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatipoglu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatipoglu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

