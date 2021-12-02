Overview of Dr. Asaad Ahmed, MD

Dr. Asaad Ahmed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Novant Health Memory Care - SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.