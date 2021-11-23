Dr. Asaad Samra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asaad Samra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Samra's Office Locations
-
1
Samra Plastic Surgery Group733 N Beers St Ste U1, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 739-2100
-
2
Landa Spine Center LLC300 Perrine Rd Ste 333, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 739-2100
-
3
Ambulatory Surgery Center At Old Bridge400 Perrine Rd Ste 408, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 553-9222
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samra?
This was the best doctor I could have gone too. Dr.Assad Samra made my experience so comfortable and he produced amazing results. He and his staff are all so helpful and knowledgeable and it really made my pre and post procedure process not only easy but exciting. I couldn’t be happier.
About Dr. Asaad Samra, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samra accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Samra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.