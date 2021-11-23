See All Plastic Surgeons in Holmdel, NJ
Dr. Asaad Samra, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (17)
Map Pin Small Holmdel, NJ
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Asaad Samra, MD

Dr. Asaad Samra, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Samra works at Samra Plastic Surgery Group in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Samra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Samra Plastic Surgery Group
    733 N Beers St Ste U1, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 739-2100
  2. 2
    Landa Spine Center LLC
    300 Perrine Rd Ste 333, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 739-2100
  3. 3
    Ambulatory Surgery Center At Old Bridge
    400 Perrine Rd Ste 408, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 553-9222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Bedsores

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 23, 2021
    This was the best doctor I could have gone too. Dr.Assad Samra made my experience so comfortable and he produced amazing results. He and his staff are all so helpful and knowledgeable and it really made my pre and post procedure process not only easy but exciting. I couldn't be happier.
    Cassidie S — Nov 23, 2021
    About Dr. Asaad Samra, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285661793
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education

