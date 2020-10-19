Overview

Dr. Asad Aziz, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Aziz works at Duly Health and Care in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Bloomingdale, IL and Itasca, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.